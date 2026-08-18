Formula 1 Reveals All Races In The First Half Of 2026 Were Sell Outs

As the sport gears up for the second half of 2026 season, F1 has shared numbers from the first half, whether fan attendance, TV figures and more.

While statistics isn’t always the full picture about anything, but it still taken as a marker in decision-making and reflects the state of things. With the summer break nearing its end, F1 has compiled the half year statistics to showcase gains in terms of fans and engagement at several events.

In a major achievement, all 11 races in the first half have been sold out, with 3.7 million attendees as opposed to 3.4 million in 2025. Australia (484,000) leads the pack with record breaking attendance, followed by Canada (360,000), Austria (320,000), Silverstone (564,000), Belgium (400,000) and Hungary (310,000).







