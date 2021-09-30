Formula 1 Secures 10 Year Deal For Race In Qatar Starting In November

Formula 1 has announced that they will race In Qatar for the previously unconfirmed 20th round of the 2021 season. The Grand Prix weekend, which will be the first in the country, will take place from November 19-21.

 

The 57-lap race at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit will be the first of a Middle Eastern triple header to end the season, with the first-ever Saudi Arabian GP at the all-new Jeddah Street Circuit and the Abu Dhabi GP at the recently-renovated Yas Marina Circuit coming after it.



