Active aerodynamics is a technical development that F1 has flirted with over the past decade. Driver-adjustable front wing flaps were introduced in 2009. The controversial Drag Reduction System (DRS) replaced the adjustable flaps in 2011. Rear-wing DRS was implemented in a way to make overtaking easier. Now, Formula 1 is considering a replacement for DRS as a method of handicapping car performance, starting with the championship’s next ruleset in 2026.



