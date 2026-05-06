Formula 1 Sets The Plan In Motion For The Return Of V8 Power

Agent009 submitted on 5/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:11:00 AM

Views : 180 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Great news! 12 years after Formula 1 transitioned from naturally aspirated V8s to smaller turbo V6s with a hybrid twist for good measure, V8 engines may come back with a vengeance. FIA supremo Mohammed Ben ‌Sulayem says that sound and simplicity are the name of the game, and the switch to eight cylinders may occur as soon as 2030.
   
Timing, however, depends on external forces that are not under the control of the governing body's head. On the other hand, Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff is open to a V8 and greater emphasis on the internal combustion side of the powertrain.


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Formula 1 Sets The Plan In Motion For The Return Of V8 Power

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