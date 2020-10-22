Formula 1 Team Haas Considers Mick Schumacher In 2021 Lineup

Current drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have both confirmed they will leave the American squad at the end of this season, and it's understood that Haas is preparing to announce its 2021 line-up ahead of this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

Haas has been contemplating several options for next year, including experienced Mexican racer Sergio Pérez, who has lost his seat with Racing Point for 2021 (when it will be rebranded as Aston Martin). Pérez has also been linked with a switch to Williams, at the expense of talented British racer George Russell. Russian Formula 2 race winner Nikita Mazepin is strongly in contention as well.