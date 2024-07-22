Formula 1 To Begin Testing Onboard Air Conditioning Systems To Cool Drivers

Last October's Qatar GP at the Losail circuit took place in intense heat. Temperatures throughout the weekend failed to drop below 35 degrees Centigrade, with temperatures inside the cockpit hitting 60 degrees. Several drivers fell ill during the race, with Logan Sargeant retiring on lap 42 because of heatstroke.

Other incidents during the race included Esteban Ocon vomiting inside his helmet and Lance Stroll going in and out of consciousness during the 57-lap GP. The Canadian was later seen gingerly walking to an ambulance after the chequered flag.