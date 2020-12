The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the main governing body of auto racing worldwide, has announced that Formula One will go carbon neutral by 2021 and net zero by 2030.

In addition, Formula One (F1), the premier auto racing series, will use “sustainable biowaste fuel” starting next year in order to work toward reducing carbon emissions in racing. The FIA will also provide these sustainable fuels to other FIA-sanctioned racing series if they choose to use them.