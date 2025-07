In the ever-evolving world of Formula 1, few changes have sparked as much debate as the switch from high-revving V8 engines to hybrid V6s. Back in 2014, the sport traded its 2.4-liter naturally aspirated V8s for 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 hybrids, a move that prioritized efficiency over spectacle.

Now, over a decade later, momentum is building to bring the V8s back, and according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the return could happen as early as the 2029 season.