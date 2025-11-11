Formula 1's Sebastian Vettel Hints At A Comeback As A Team Manager

Sebastian Vettel has mooted the possibility of making a comeback to Formula 1 not as a driver but rather a role inside a team. Since announcing his retirement from F1 at the end of 2022, Vettel has remained largely out of the public eye, instead focusing on his environmental projects.

However, Vettel has never been completely distant from motorsport, testing a Porsche 963 Hypercar in 2024, which triggered rumours that the German could make his debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but this never materialised. Vettel has also driven older F1 cars that he owns, including Nigel Mansell's 1992 world championship-winning Williams FW14B and Ayrton Senna's 1993 McLaren MP4-8, at race weekends.