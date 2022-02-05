Formula E Racers Remove Rear Brakes To Save Weight

A race car with no rear brakes sounds hazardous as a proposition, but that's the case with Formula E's Gen3 car, unveiled in Monaco on Thursday. The only way for drivers to slow the rear of the car will be using powerful regeneration, which is a lot different than what people are used to in their daily drivers. It's not the most drastic change for Formula E drivers, though the fact that there are no rear friction brakes to fall back on could definitely come into play. FE's Gen3 car will be rear-wheel drive, just like the machine it replaces. The back motor-generator unit will deliver up to 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) or recover that in regeneration from the rear axle, which is a lot of electrical power but otherwise pretty standard race car stuff. What's kind of unusual about it is that along with the front friction brakes, it also has a front motor-generator unit. This will at first only be used for recovering energy, bolstering the whole car's regen capacity to a maximum of 600kW—250kW more than its maximum output.



