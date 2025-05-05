Formula One Champion Max Verstappen Squeezes In Fatherhood Between Races

Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 champ Nelson Piquet, have welcomed their new daughter, Lily. The news of the Red Bull Racing prodigy’s firstborn was confirmed Friday morning by the driver’s comms team.

“Wonderful news! Lily was born,” read the driver’s press release. “The new parents, together with Penelope, say they are overjoyed with the arrival. Lily came into the world in good health and both Kelly and daughter are doing well.”