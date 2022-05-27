Formula One Driver Kimi Raikkonen To Try Out NASCAR At Watkins Glen

Just when he thought he’d gotten out, they pulled him back in. Kimi Raikkonen will once again don his racing suit less than a year after retiring from Formula 1 in order to race in a NASCAR Cup Series event this year.

The seat will be offered to the Finnish driver by Project91, a program designed to offer international racing stars an opportunity to participate in NASCAR. Raikkonen, the first driver announced as part of the program, will drive the number 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Watkins Glen International road course on August 21, 2022.