Formula One Gets Confusing After It Bans Military Flyovers In All Countries Except Britian

This week, Formula One informed race promoters via email that military flyovers will no longer be allowed to take place during Grand Prix weekends. But, there seems to be an exception to still allow flyovers in some form. According to RacingNews365.com, Formula One is enacting the ban as a part of its effort to become carbon neutral. Though, the ban is only absolute for military aircraft. Commercial and civilian planes can still have demonstrations over F1 races as long as the flights use sustainable fuels, an option F1 has made not available for military flyovers.



