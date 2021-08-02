Formula One To Push Harder In United States With More Races

At least once a year, the inevitable happens.

Someone in the ol’ Formula One camp has decided yet again that, actually, America is very high on the series’ priority list, thank you very much. America is so important, in fact, that we’re going to get some more races and even better activation opportunities! We promise!

Yes. It’s happening again.

F1's new CEO, Stefano Domenicali, has reiterated the claims previously made by American-based company (and former F1 owners) Liberty Media: F1 is going to do its damndest to raise its profile in the United States.



