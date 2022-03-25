Formula One's New Helmet Cam Is A Game Changer

On the back of last year’s tight championship race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, as well as the Formula 1: Drive to Survive series on Netflix, the sport has reached new heights and for 2022, helmet cameras will have a larger role in the broadcast than ever before. Formula 1 has been experimenting with helmet cameras for a number of years now, allowing viewers to get the same view from inside the car that drivers have. In previous seasons, helmet cameras have been tested in practice sessions and for 2022, will now be used in qualifying and during the race. The season-opener in Bahrain saw them used in the race for the very first time.



