Four Teens Age 13 to 15 Busted For Stealing 16 Kias

The Kia Boys aren't as active as before, mainly because the number of cars vulnerable to the hack that went viral on TikTok in 2021 is dropping. Hyundai and Kia released anti-theft patches that prevent engines from starting without the enrolled key, so finding a car lacking an immobilizer and still exposed to this method is more difficult.



However, the Kia Boys won't give up completely until all cars on the road are patched.

A group of four teens who were part of the infamous Kia Boys serves as a painful reminder that Kias and Hyundais are still being targeted in the United States. The boys, aged 13 to 15, stole or attempted to steal cars in Laredo, Texas, and the local police say they were involved in no more, no less than 16 such attempts.