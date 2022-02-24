Four-Time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel Refuses To Drive In Russian GP After Ukraine Invasion

F1 said on Thursday that it was monitoring the situation after Russia commenced a major military assault on Ukraine on Thursday morning after months of building tensions.

It has been reported that UEFA plans to strip St Petersburg of the Champions League final in June in reaction to the invasion, and has put F1’s plans for the grand prix in Sochi in the spotlight.

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel is a GPDA director and has been one of the grid’s most vocal figures on social matters and human rights in recent years.