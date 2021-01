Its rare to see two of the same car crashed into one another; to see four is especially uncommon. But that was the scene on an off-road trail near Colorado Springs, where slippery conditions sent a quadrumvirate of Toyota Tundras careening into one another, creating a mangled mess of metal and plastic.

I spotted this video, taken by mechanic and off-road enthusiast Jessica Elizabeth, on Facebook, and figured I’d share it with you. The whole thing is a bit of a disaster: