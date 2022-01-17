Four Year Old Volkswagen Tourareg TDI SUVs Are Selling For Over $70,000

It was a pretty big deal when, in 2016, the Volkswagen Group came under fire for the cheat device installed into its turbodiesel offerings. However, looking at the prices listed for a selection of Volkswagen Touareg TDI models from this year, that are still in stock and sitting on dealership floors, it looks like the scandal may have not hurt the product's reputation too badly.

An even bigger blow is the fact that these recently listed models, which all date back to 2016 with very low miles, are selling for prices that are over $70,000 in some cases. That's quite a big sticker price for a previous generation car that is already six years old. However, given the scandal, these models have become scarce in the local market.