Foxconn Considers Producing EV Vehicles At New Wisconsin Facility

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn recently revealed it is considering its Wisconsin facility to produce its first electric vehicle. The international electronics juggernaut is strategizing for contract manufacturing of electric vehicles in North America. The company’s president recently told the media that Foxconn is debating between its Wisconsin facility or one of its plants in Mexico to produce EVs for clients.

Foxconn is an established contract manufacturer of electronics with nearly 50 years of experience. It is generally known for manufacturing electronics for major global markets. This includes the iPhone, iPad, and Nintendo Switch. As the world looks to quickly drop ICE vehicles for electric, Foxconn has found a new pipeline in manufacturing expansion.