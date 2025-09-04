Foxconn Eyes Honda, Mitsubishi, And Nissan As Possible Partners To Build 2 EVs

"Automakers are scattered all over the world," Jun Seki, Foxconn's Chief Strategy Officer for EVs told a Tokyo seminar for laying out its EV strategy to Japanese companies.



"We will of course work with all of these customers, but there are several points where we feel we have a strong affinity with Japan," Seki, a former senior Nissan executive, said

Foxconn's interest in working with Japanese automakers comes as they face a threat from Chinese brands that have turned to battery-powered vehicles to aggressively win share in markets such as Europe, Brazil and Thailand.