Foxconn Seeks To Unload Ohio Plant Where EVs Were To Be Built

Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer best known for making Apple iPhones, is selling the former General Motors car factory in Lordstown, Ohio. The mystery buyer, called Crescent Dune LLC, will pay a total of $375 million to acquire the site’s buildings, land, equipment and machinery, according to documents submitted to Taiwan’s stock exchange quoted by Automotive News.

Foxconn says the buyer is ”an existing business partner,” but the company was created less than two weeks ago in Delaware, according to records filed with the state examined by TechCrunch.