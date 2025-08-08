Foxconn Sells Lordstown Motors EV Plant But Won't Say To Who

Foxconn has offloaded the EV factory it bought from Lordstown Motors in 2021, although the deal's conditions raise more questions than they answer. The company that purchased the plant was created less than two weeks before, and Foxconn claims that it will remain "involved in the manufacturing of products at the Lordstown facility."
 
Lordstown Motors promised to create the world's most advanced electric pickup truck, with its stand-out feature being its four wheel-hub motors. However, the EV startup failed miserably, only building a handful of trucks. Even worse, the Lordstown Endurance trucks proved to be an engineering disaster, with the final variant getting a disappointing EPA rating of 174 miles (280 km). This contributed to Lordstown Motors' financial troubles.


