Foxconn To Become EV Coach Builder For Other Automakers

When Luxgen presented the n7, we told our readers it was just a badge-engineered Foxtron Model C. It was going to hit the market before the original vehicle, which seemed quite unfair. Young Liu just clarified that at the Hon Hai Tech Day 2022 (HHTD22). According to Foxconn’s CEO, the company only wants to build electric cars for its customers.



That changes everything: Foxtron ceases to be a potential new automaker to become just a fictitious brand to introduce the cars Hon Hai wants to manufacture for its customers. Foxconn only intends to apply its build, operate, localize (BOL) motto to the automotive industry based on its MIH Open Platform. It will not be a competitor.



