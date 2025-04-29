Foxconn To Build Model C At Lordstown Assembly Plant For An Undisclosed Automaker

Foxconn—yes, the same company that builds the iPhone you might be reading this on—is gearing up to become a real player in the American EV market. And just like its gig with Apple, the company plans to build the product while letting someone else market and sell it. The Taiwanese tech giant recently announced that it's prepping its first U.S.-market EV for sale, the Foxtron Model C. But don't get it twisted, because you're not going to see a "Model C" on dealer lots. Instead, it'll take advantage of a long-standing auto industry workaround, contract manufacturing, to put the Model C up for sale under some yet-to-be-named mystery brand. Think Fisker Ocean–produced by Magna—but hopefully a lot better.



Read Article