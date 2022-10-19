Foxconn Wants To Build This Electric Truck for Some Automaker - Who Should Take It?

Foxconn seems very proud of its recently unveiled fully-electric pickup truck. The company is very keen to point out that the vehicle was developed completely in-house, in Taiwan, and that it has capability and performance that will make it a tempting proposition in a wide range of potential markets. While its specifics remain under wraps, Foxconn did say that it will have a payload capacity of 1 metric ton (2,204 pounds) and that it will be able to tow up to 3 tons (6,612 pounds). In terms of its design, the Model V pickup is quite modern, with a bold front fascia, but it doesn’t do anything particularly differently.







