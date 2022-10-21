Foxconn Wants to Build Cars For Tesla - Would That Be A Good Idea?

Just last year, iPhone manufacturer Foxconn announced that it would enter the electric vehicle manufacturing industry with a new company called Foxtron, which showed off three concepts. Since then, the company has improved its creations by collaborating further with industry giants, most notably signing Pininfarina to pen its new designs. And although the company is still very new to this industry, it's already impressing us with what it has planned for the future.

There's a lot of drive and ambition here, and that point has only been reinforced with the news via CNBC that Foxconn's CEO says the company wants to one day build cars for Tesla.