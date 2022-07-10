Foxtron To Enter The Electric Vehicle Market With Small Hatchback And Pickup Truck

Hon Hai did not get to come to market before Luxgen with its Foxtron brand. That was probably a courtesy to its automotive partner, who got to sell the Model C as the Luxgen n7. That did not prevent the Taiwanese giant from presenting new electric vehicles. Its next target is clearly Europe, with an electric B-segment hatchback designed by Pininfarina. The Model B will make its premiere at the Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD) 22, along with the Model V.



If you are wondering about this last vehicle, it is an electric pickup truck, but apparently very different from those currently sold in the U.S. To start with, it seems to be much smaller, probably the same size as the Radar RD6 that Geely recently introduced. Considering Hon Hai is promoting the MIH Open Platform, the Model V should also present it, which makes Foxtron’s electric pickup truck a unibody vehicle, if that is correct.



Read Article