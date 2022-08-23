France Is Paying Drivers $4100 To Trade In Their Vehicles For An Electric Bicycle

France has long been in the spotlight when it comes to European countries pushing the green switch. With Paris recently implementing a plethora of new rules and regulations limiting the access of cars to the city center, it’s clear that France wants its capital city to be a walkable city, prioritizing the mobility of people rather than cars.

 

Naturally, the fact of the matter is simply that only a small percentage of cars are actually filled to capacity with passengers, and the footprint a car with just one person occupies on the road could very well be swapped out for a bicycle. This is not only good for the environment, but for congestion as well. Now, if you thought that France was already pushing the whole switch-to-bike movement pretty hard, well, think again. A report published by The Times states that the French government is offering incentives of up to 4,000 Euros, or the equivalent of $4,120 USD, for those willing to swap their cars for an electric bicycle.



