Tesla's Full-Self Driving may not be fully self-driving, but it is now fully in-trouble.

France is the latest European country to take issue with the name of the automaker's Level 2 driver-assistance software and has threatened to slap Tesla with a $58,000 per-day fine if doesn't end what the country's Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) considers to be "deceptive commercial practices" involving the functionality of FSD.