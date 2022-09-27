France Thinks Biden Style EV Subsidies Might Be A Good Idea

A senior member of France’s government thinks the EU should consider implementing a U.S.-style system that only offers EV subsidies to vehicles made within the European Union.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters that the EU needed to act to protect its automotive companies and the people employed by it, Bloomberg reports.

“[It might be] time to reserve electric vehicle bonuses either for cars produced on European territory or for vehicles that strictly and rigorously meet new environmental standards,” Le Maire told reporters. “We need to play with the same rules if we want to defend our industries, our jobs and our technology.”