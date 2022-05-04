French Ban Photos In Front Of Historic Circuit Pits

Photographing your car outside the abandoned pit buildings of the Reims-Gueux street circuit has been a road trip destination for many car enthusiasts and motorsport fans. However, on March 11 2022 a law was passed by the local authorities prohibiting motorists from stopping their vehicles on the D27 road between Reims and Geuex, preventing drivers from pulling up outside the iconic racing location.

The Reims circuit pit has been out of action since the early 1970s when the final races took place on the then adjoining racetrack. The building, which is still decorated in its original racing advertisements, features an in-tact timekeeping tower as well as pit boxes for the racecars - making it the perfect destination for keen motoring photographers on a road trip between Spa and Le Mans.