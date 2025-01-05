French Energy Giant Cuts EV Battery Charge Times In Half

Agent009 submitted on 5/1/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:37:07 AM

Views : 230 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Total Energies Lubrifiants, the lubricants arm of French energy giant Total, has fitted a Renault Megane E-Tech with an immersion-cooled battery that uses a new fluid called Cell Shield – and is claimed to have halved the EV’s charging times and extended its range by 6%.
 
Immersion cooling is a conveniently obvious term: reducing the temperature of something by putting it into a fluid.
 
But where electrical components are concerned, that’s not as simple as it sounds, as introducing water-based fluid to the circuitry of any electrical device causes a short circuit and instant destruction. This is why EV batteries are waterproof.


Read Article


French Energy Giant Cuts EV Battery Charge Times In Half

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)