French Government Claims Stellantis CEO Makes Too Much Money - Wants To Decrease Compensation

A French government spokesman said that the financial compensation for Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was not "normal" and showed there was a need for more regulation at the European level.

Tavares, who oversaw the merger between PSA Group, where he was CEO, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that created Stellantis in January 2021, is set to be paid about 19 million euros ($20.5 million) for 2021. 

He is also eligible for a stock package worth an additional 32 million euros and long-term compensation of about 25 million euros, according to Phitrust, an investor.



