French Government Slashes EV Incentives On Cars, Motorcycles, And Bikes Because It Can No Longer Afford Them

Recent years have seen a massive boom in electric mobility, particularly electric motorcycles and scooters. It was a two-way arrangement, really, as manufacturers were eager to jump on an emerging trend. Meanwhile, governments all over the world were quick to incentivize these EVs in a bid to encourage more sustainable mobility. Unfortunately, the landscape has changed quite a bit. And now, we’re seeing a lot of e-bike, e-scooter, and e-motorcycle manufacturers go under. It also looks like things for the lightweight EV sector aren’t getting any better, at least not just yet. You see, over in France, the government just rolled out Decree No. 2024-1084, and it’s one that’ll surely have EV enthusiasts disgruntled. The new decree covers quite a lot of electric mobility options ranging from cars to motorcycles and even bicycles, but in a nutshell, it either significantly reduces or completely eliminates the government subsidy for the purchase of electric vehicles.



