French Man Sets Record After Police Catch Him Driving At 194 MPH In His Porsche 911 GT3

Agent009 submitted on 10/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:57 AM

Views : 842 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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The Swiss driver of a Porsche 911 GT3 with a serious need for speed was fined and had his car impounded last week after police spotted him driving at 194 mph (312 km/h) on a highway with an 81 mph (130 km/h) speed limit.
 
 
France’s Gendarmerie de la Haute-Savoie shared an image of the Porsche and the radar used to catch him on Facebook. The 911, which appears to be a 991.1-generation GT3, has a top speed of 195 mph (315 km/h), so the driver was clearly pushing it to the absolute limit while blasting down the A40 highway in Haute-Savoie.


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French Man Sets Record After Police Catch Him Driving At 194 MPH In His Porsche 911 GT3

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