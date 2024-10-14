French Officials Look Into 4 Deaths In Tesla Fire

Four people were killed in western France late on Saturday when a Tesla electric car caught fire for reasons not yet determined, prosecutors said on Sunday.

The accident happened outside the city of Niort, causing the deaths of the driver and three passengers who were employees at a restaurant in nearby Melle, according to a source close to police.

“An inquiry has been opened to determine the causes and circumstances of the deadly accident, a probe during which expertise on the vehicle will be requested,” a local judge told Agence France-Presse.