French Report Warns Of the Dangers Of Vehicles Made With Giga Casting Technology

The French Automobile Distribution Federation (FEDA) recently issued an alert about the risks of giga press technology. As per the federation, the growing practice of using giga castings in the vehicle production process carries risks for the auto industry. Giga casting is a manufacturing process that involves the use of mammoth machines to produce entire parts of a vehicle in a single block. This can reduce the number of parts needed to assemble a vehicle and lead to cost savings for manufacturers. Tesla used this system for the Model Y, its best-selling vehicle, and it worked very well. The Model Y is a profitable and safe mass-market EV that became the world’s best-selling car earlier this year. In a press release, FEDA noted that it is concerned that the use of giga castings could have significant environmental and financial consequences for consumers. The FEDA highlighted that this could be the case if vehicles that are built with giga castings are in need of repair. “The risks are real. They deserve to be anticipated and, as far as possible, avoided. The first weighs on household budgets, with repairs that are far more costly in the long run, when a ‘mega-part’ has to be replaced,” the FEDA wrote.



