French Tesla Owners Are Suing Elon Musk Because He Doesn't Share Their Liberal Political Views

Elon Musk's sympathy for the far-right parties in Europe has harmed Tesla sales on the Old Continent. In the latest twist, Tesla owners in France are suing the carmaker, alleging its EVs have become "far-right totems," affecting their reputation.

Tesla had a difficult start in 2025, which many attributed to Elon Musk's new-found love for conspiracy theories and far-right extremists. European operations were especially affected, with sales plunging at abysmal levels across Europe, even as the overall EV sales continued to soar. Musk's infamous nazi salute during Trump's inauguration ceremony has been the final straw for the European customers.



Not surprisingly, a group of Tesla owners in France decided to capitalize on the anti-Tesla sentiment and get rid of their Teslas at a profit. According to Reuters, the group seeks to terminate their lease contracts and recover costs at the Paris Commercial Court. They claim Musk's behavior after supporting Donald Trump and endorsing far-right parties has caused them "direct and concrete harm."