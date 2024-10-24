Freshed 2026 Kia Sportage Teased Ahead Of November Reveal

It’s confirmed: the new Kia Sportage will be revealed in November, with the news accompanied by the first official, if very shadowy, pictures of the facelifted mid-size SUV. They show that the Sportage will be replacing its boomerang-like daytime-running lights with the new ‘Star Map’ lightning signature that can be found on much of Kia’s line-up now, from the flagship EV9 to the recently refreshed Picanto. We can also see that the ultra-slim lighting wraps around new vertical headlights. The ‘tiger nose’ front grille appears to be more vertical than before as well, but still has a contrasting strip above it. Meanwhile the rear has received a new set of tail-lights with a new signature. We won’t be surprised if the rear bumper has been tweaked, too, but it’s not clear from these particular images.



