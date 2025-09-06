Fresno Kia Boys Arrested After Stealing 16 Vehicles - Youngest Is 13 Years Old

If it's not already obvious after the repeated police warnings, the Kia Boys are still out there, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles that owners somehow left unpatched after the horrible 2022 trend that wreaked havoc nationwide.

The good news is there are 7 Kia Boys less on the street, as the Fresno Police Department recently managed to arrest a gang believed to have been involved in not one, not two, but 16 different thefts.



The group includes seven teenagers aged 13 to 16, and based on the information shared by the local police department, their preferred targets were Kia and Hyundai cars. No specifics were shared on how they operated, but the gang managed to steal 16 cars in Fresno alone.