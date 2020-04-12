Friends Say Elon Musk Has Enough Of California's Over Taxation And Regulation - Planning A Move To TEXAS!

The US' most well-paid CEO is mulling a move that could save him plenty of money on taxes.

According to CNBC's Lora Kolodny, Elon Musk spoke with associates and mentioned that he's planning to move from California to Texas, a state important to both Tesla and SpaceX.

A move would make good, at least partially, on the billionaire's threat to move his automaker from California in May amid a spat with local regulators about their response to cull the spreading coronavirus. Tesla's factory in Fremont was required to cease operations for a short period of time.



