From DIESELGATE To BATTERYGATE? Whistleblower Lifts The Lid On SUPPOSED MAJOR ISSUES On Porsche Taycan

Six out of ten Porsche Taycan ever delivered have a problem with battery management that affects and damages battery cells, requires replacement of cells and batteries, and is causing vehicle fires, according to a source working at Porsche’s headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Porsche is reportedly hiding the problem from customers and authorities and quietly replacing damaged battery cell modules without informing customers to cover up the problem. Tesla offered to help Porsche with battery management through Audi contacts years ago, but Porsche management at the time rejected any external help, saying it could handle everything internally, the source noted. “The problem affects six of ten delivered vehicles,” the source, who could be described as a whistleblower, said.



