Front Engined V10 NSX Bit The Dust After Only 12 Months Of Development

Honda NSXs are like buses. If one’s just gone, you’re in for a long wait until the next. But the gap wasn’t meant to be the yawning 11 years between the demise of the original and the arrival of the hybrid version we know today. When the first-generation car ceased production in 2005 Honda was making plans for a replacement, to debut in 2010. The first tantalising signs of this project came in 2007 when a curiously modified S2000 was spotted lapping the Nürburgring. Longer and wider than the donor car that had been spatchcocked to make it, this engineering mule featured re-angled screen pillars, a crudely applied fixed roof, stacked quad exhausts, and a set of British number plates that, according to the DVLA, identified it as a ‘Honda Unknown’.



