Frustrated Eco-Terrorists Activists Move From Puncturing Tires On SUVs To Painting Them With Graffiti

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and as we've seen with the extreme weather phenomena of 2024, these are desperate times, indeed. It's precisely these natural disasters that have prompted a new attack by the Tire Extinguishers eco-activists.

Tire Extinguishers, which actually started out as Tyre Extinguishers in the UK, is a world-wide, leaderless organization that counts with activists from 22 countries. Their goal is to discourage people from buying or driving SUVs in urban scenarios and they do so by making ownership a drag: i.e. by "disarming" SUVs at nightfall.