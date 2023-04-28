Fuel Poverty Becomes A Thing In Europe - Scotland Deploys Powerwalls To Combat

Tesla Powerwalls are being deployed in a new low-income housing project in Scotland to test if they could help tackle “fuel poverty.”
 
When energy costs rise as they have in Europe, it affects low-income families the most, as the now soaring electricity bills represent a more significant part of their budgets. It can quickly become unmanageable, putting some families in a crisis between paying to power their homes or buying groceries.
 
Now a new affordable housing development in North Lanarkshire, in the suburbs of Glasgow, is testing a pilot project using Tesla Powerwalls and solar panels to try to tackle the problem.


