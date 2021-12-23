Full Circle: Mick Schumacher Could Drive For Ferrari Formula 1 In 2022

Mick Schumacher didn't exactly have the best maiden Formula One season—then again, very few drivers do. Regardless of how extremely uncompetitive the Haas F1 cars were in 2021, the likable German managed to out-perform his teammate Nikita Mazepin and deliver respectable-enough results to maintain his image of F1's Next Big Thing. Said performance is already paying off dividends, as Schumacher has been confirmed as one of two Ferrari reserve drivers for 2022. And in the age of COVID, that could mean a potential Ferrari F1 debut as early as next year.



