There’s little dispute that Jeep Wranglers are more colorful than the average vehicle. Wranglers are about fun, individuality, and creating your own path. Whether you want a Jeep that’s going to blend in with the outdoors or stand out, there’s a paint option for you.



For 2022, there are nine confirmed colors, with a tenth rumored.







Cover pic is Grand Wagoneer in Silver Zynith (softer and creamier than Billet) as a reference for the color.



Full details at the link...





Read Article