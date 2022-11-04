Fully Autonomous GM Cruise Tries To Run From The Police

Last week, a GM Cruise-converted Chevy Bolt without a driver was pulled over by San Francisco Police. In an unexpected turn, the car “bolted” …to a safe spot. Cruise responded below.

The original Instagram poster noted that this occurred in the Richmond District of San Francisco last week.

b.rad916: Confused SFPD pulling over an #autonomousvehicle in the Richmond District!! Then it tries to take off!! ?? ?? 1 week

GM’s Cruise vehicles have been operating autonomously in San Francisco at night, giving rides to employees around the city. Until now we’ve only seen success stories. Recently, Google’s Waymo driverless vehicles joined Cruise in San Francisco.