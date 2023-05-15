Fully Electric Wrangler Not Arriving Until At Least 2027

An all-electric version of the iconic Jeep Wrangler is not expected to arrive until 2027, per a new report from UK outlet Auto Express. The Wrangler has been available in PHEV guise since 2020 and is Jeep's second best-seller after the Grand Cherokee. Although Jeep CEO Christian Meunier confirmed an electric Wrangler is on the way, it's reportedly not due until 2027. That said, Jeep is launching plenty of EVs in the next 2-3 years. The entry-level Avenger crossover is now available in Europe, meanwhile the more rugged Recon EV is expected to go on sale in the US next year. An electric version of Jeep's flagship luxury SUV, the Wagoneer, is also in the works and will be revealed in full later this year.









